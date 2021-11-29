Delhi air 'very poor' as physical classes in schools, colleges reopen today

Delhi's air was polluted on Monday as physical classes in educational institutions resumed and government offices reopened.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 370 --'very poor'-- at 8 am, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.

Currently, construction, demolition activities are banned in the national capital while trucks carrying non-essential items are not allowed to enter into to check in the state.

environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday will hold a meeting on the pollution and discuss steps that could be taken in addition to the existing restrictions on construction and truck entry, an official said.

was this morning the second most polluted city on the planet with an AQI of 349, said iQair, a website that tracks worldwide. The only other Indian city on the website’s list of 10 was Kolkata being the fifth most polluted city worldwide with an AQI of 186.

After after Diwali on November 4, Delhi's air quality became worse as people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers while the pollution compounded due to an increase in stubble burning by farmers in areas adjoining the national capital.

costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg has reported.