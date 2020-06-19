JUST IN
Delhi conducted 20,000 Covid-19 tests on Thursday, will test more: Kejriwal

The national capital on Friday reported 49,979 Covid-19 cases, including 1,969 deaths, according to MoHFW

Delhi government | Arvind Kejriwal | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said more testing will be done in the coming days

As many as 20,000 samples were tested in the national capital on Thursday, the most in the country in a day, according to Delhi government sources.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said more testing would be done in the coming days.

"Now, Delhi residents will not have any problem in getting tested for Covid-19. In the coming days, we will conduct more tests," he tweeted.
 


Delhi has reported 49,979 Covid-19 cases, including 1,969 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

 

India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new Covid-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the MoHFW.

With the new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths.
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 14:50 IST

