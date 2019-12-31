Delhi continues to shiver under severe cold; 34 trains running late

Delhiites continued to reel under severe cold conditions on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius, over two notches above than that on Monday morning.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal," a MeT official said, adding, the humidity was 91 per cent.

The air quality was recorded at 401 in the severe category.

The maximum temperature in Delhi took a big tumble on Monday to settle at 9.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day since 1901.

It was also the coldest day in the national capital during December-February period since 1951.

Passengers wearing warm clothes wait for their trains at a platform at the New Delhi railway station, during a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi | PTI

As many as 34 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

The delay in train varies from 15 hours to one hour. Long-distance trains such as Bhubaneshwar- Anand Vihar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (12819) was delayed by 15 hours on Tuesday morning whereas Puri- Anand Vihar Neelanchal (12875) is running late by 13 hours. Lucknow- Delhi Gomti Express is running late by 5 hours while Amritsar- New Delhi Intercity is late by over an hour.

Meanwhile, flight operations are normal at the Delhi Airport.

On Monday, dense fog engulfed northern parts of the country. Delhi-NCR witnessed disruption in traffic movement as visibility dropped drastically low.

Due to bad weather, flight and railway operations were affected too on Monday. The Delhi Airport authority had urged the passengers to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.