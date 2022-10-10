Delhi dengue outbreak: 321 cases in first 5 days of Oct, tally at 1,258

The national capital, Delhi, has reported more than 300 new cases on the first five days of October, taking the total tally to 1,258 infections this year. It is the highest number of cases logged during the January 1-October 5 period since 2017.

As many as 693 cases were reported in September alone. According to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) on Monday, the city had logged 937 cases of this year till September-end and 321 new cases in the first five days of October.

In 2015, the city witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

According to the report issued on Monday, the city recorded 23 in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease.

The report said that a total of 153 cases of and 28 cases of were reported this year in till October 5.

The has said that it has been conducting drives to check the spread of dengue.

Amid a spike in dengue cases in the national capital, many people down with viral infection are exhibiting "overlapping symptoms" of Covid and the vector-borne disease, leaving both patients and doctors perplexed about the exact diagnosis.

Vector-borne diseases symptoms

The symptoms include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain similar to that of Covid-19.

In such a situation, it has become difficult to ascertain whether a person suffering from fever, body aches, and is Covid positive or not, doctors have said.

According to the report, breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at 1,37,938 households this year till October 5.

Ten deaths each were reported due to dengue in 2016 and 2017, four in 2018 and two in 2019.