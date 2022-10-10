Delhi dengue outbreak: 321 cases in first 5 days of Oct, tally at 1,258

-
ALSO READ
What is Chikungunya? Symptoms, treatment, prevention, and other details
Dengue outbreak: Delhi sees 100 cases in a week; Bengal records 566 in 2022
How to pay MCD property tax online? A step-by-step guide to the procedure
Mylab launches combined RT-PCR test for Zika, malaria, dengue
Lumpy Skin disease: No immediate impact on milk output, say states
-
The national capital, Delhi, has reported more than 300 new dengue cases on the first five days of October, taking the total tally to 1,258 infections this year. It is the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 5 period since 2017.
As many as 693 cases were reported in September alone. According to a report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, the city had logged 937 cases of dengue this year till September-end and 321 new cases in the first five days of October.
In 2015, the city witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi's worst dengue outbreak since 1996.
According to the MCD report issued on Monday, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease.
The report said that a total of 153 cases of malaria and 28 cases of chikungunya were reported this year in Delhi till October 5.
The MCD has said that it has been conducting drives to check the spread of dengue.
Amid a spike in dengue cases in the national capital, many people down with viral infection are exhibiting "overlapping symptoms" of Covid and the vector-borne disease, leaving both patients and doctors perplexed about the exact diagnosis.
Vector-borne diseases symptoms
The symptoms include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain similar to that of Covid-19.
In such a situation, it has become difficult to ascertain whether a person suffering from fever, body aches, and headache is Covid positive or not, doctors have said.
According to the MCD report, breeding of mosquito larvae has been found at 1,37,938 households this year till October 5.
Ten deaths each were reported due to dengue in 2016 and 2017, four in 2018 and two in 2019.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 23:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU