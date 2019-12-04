Delhi enters top 10 club of most popular travel destinations of 2019

Hong Kong is likely to hold on to its status as the world’s most popular city with international visitors in 2019, despite months of political unrest that led to a sharp drop in tourist numbers. Meanwhile New York City falls out of the top 10, and joins the ranks for the first time.

The Top 100 City Destinations report from global market research company Euromonitor International shows Asian destinations dominating the list, with over 40 entries. Globally, inbound arrivals are expected to rise 4.2% in 2019, to 1.5 billion trips.

