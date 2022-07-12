Delhi gets rains; downpour likely in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan today

A low pressure area lies over coastal areas of coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height, the (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, the weather agency said, adding that an east-west shear zone runs roughly along 20 degrees north in lower and mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height across North Peninsular India.

An off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from Gujarat coast to north Karnataka coast, the IMD said.

Here is a breakdown of what states can expect on the weather front on July 12, 2022.

and thunderstorm forecast and warnings-

Here are some of the following things that can happen in some states:

Isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls very likely over:

Gujarat region, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa during July 12-14 Saurashtra and Kutch on July 14-15 Telangana and Vidarbha on July 12

Isolated/scattered light/moderate activity very likely over:

Rayalseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days

Isolated/scattered light/moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over:

Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and on July 12

Widespread rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over:

Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next 4-5 days

Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over:

East Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada on July 12 West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, coastal and south interior Karnataka on July 12-13 Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam on July 14-16 Telangana and Vidarbha on July 13 Chhattisgarh on July 12, 15 and 16 Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Gujarat region on July 15-16

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over: