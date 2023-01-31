Delhi government's revamped 180 websites set to launch soon: Report

About 180 new, revamped websites of the and its various departments will launch soon, a report by The Times of India said. The new websites will be more user-friendly and neater. The work on 60 websites has already been completed.

"Once we test these websites, we will be in a position to launch them," Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot told TOI. He confirmed that the redevelopment of the websites is in the final stages.

The new websites will have improved load time and page response. The user-interface (UI) experience will also be improved. A better response time lets the user access the website on any device with a considerable ease.

"If a department does not update the content at regular intervals, the web-portal will immediately alert the department head and IT officials," an official told TOI. The webpages will be able to be integrated with Google Analytics, and they will be able to analyse the traffic.

In 2008, the state's IT department had launched a content management system-based portal to disseminate the information about the work undertaken by various departments.

"At that time, it was on the prevailing technology, but that framework became outdated and obsolete over time, and there was an urgent need for revamp. That's why the IT department decided to redesign all websites on new technology incorporating the guidelines for Indian government websites issued by the Union electronics and information technology ministry," an official told TOI.

Another official said that they were giving special training to two-three officials, along with one master trainer from each department, especially the key ones, such as transport, divisional commissioner, hospitals, food and supply, to regularly update the data. The portals have been designed to provide a consistent look and feel for every website.