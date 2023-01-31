JUST IN
Delhi government's revamped 180 websites set to launch soon: Report
Police withdraw case against 36 involved in protest at Gateway of India
Indira let Bhindranwale become Frankenstein monster: Blue Star commander
Vistara crew restrains unruly passenger on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight
Scientists working to increase shelf life of millets-based products
Modi to visit poll bound Karnataka on Feb 6, to participate in programmes
Free Wi-Fi service down in Delhi since December as contract expires: Report
Lumpy skin disease: North Goa extends ban on cattle transportation
Govt asks TV channels to provide monthly details of public service content
Kharge, several MPs won't be able to attend Prez address: Jairam Ramesh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Police withdraw case against 36 involved in protest at Gateway of India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi government's revamped 180 websites set to launch soon: Report

The new websites will have improved load time and page response and the user-interface (UI) experience will also be improved

Topics
Delhi government | IT dept | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

About 180 new, revamped websites of the Delhi government and its various departments will launch soon, a report by The Times of India said. The new websites will be more user-friendly and neater. The work on 60 websites has already been completed.

"Once we test these websites, we will be in a position to launch them," Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot told TOI. He confirmed that the redevelopment of the websites is in the final stages.

The new websites will have improved load time and page response. The user-interface (UI) experience will also be improved. A better response time lets the user access the website on any device with a considerable ease.

"If a department does not update the content at regular intervals, the web-portal will immediately alert the department head and IT officials," an official told TOI. The webpages will be able to be integrated with Google Analytics, and they will be able to analyse the traffic.

In 2008, the state's IT department had launched a content management system-based portal to disseminate the information about the work undertaken by various departments.

"At that time, it was on the prevailing technology, but that framework became outdated and obsolete over time, and there was an urgent need for revamp. That's why the IT department decided to redesign all websites on new technology incorporating the guidelines for Indian government websites issued by the Union electronics and information technology ministry," an official told TOI.

Another official said that they were giving special training to two-three officials, along with one master trainer from each department, especially the key ones, such as transport, divisional commissioner, hospitals, food and supply, to regularly update the data. The portals have been designed to provide a consistent look and feel for every website.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 10:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU