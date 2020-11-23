Delhi govt orders closure of some markets for flouting Covid-19 norms

-
The Delhi government on Sunday ordered the closure of Punjabi Basti and Janta markets in Nangloi area till November 30 after the West District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) noted that the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing were being flouted in these places.
"It has come to the notice of West District Disaster Management Authority that directives issued by the Delhi government with regard to wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing are being flouted in Punjabi Basti and Janta markets, Nangloi. In the overall public interest, it is hereby ordered to close these markets till November 30, 2020," said Additional District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar of DDMA West, in an order.
The Delhi government had on November 17 warned that if needed, markets flouting safety protocols would be closed for a few days.
"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the central government that if required, the Delhi government could shut those markets, where norms are not being followed, for few days as these places are becoming local COVID-19 hotspots," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a virtual press conference on November 17.
For the last three days, Delhi has been reporting over 100 deaths due to the COVID-19, with 121 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
As many as 6,746 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 5,29,863, the Health Department said on Sunday.
The total figure includes 4,81,260 recoveries and 40,212 active cases.
