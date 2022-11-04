Delhi orders govt staff to WFH, primary schools closure as pollution spikes

In a slew of directives to tackle the air crisis in the National Capital, the on Friday announced that 50 per cent government employees will be directed to (WFH) and all primary will be shut.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 50 per cent of government staff would be working from home. He said a similar advisory has been issued for private offices. The entry of trucks in the city — apart from those carrying essential services — is already barred, he said.

“We're taking all steps to control the situation.

Meanwhile, we're shutting down all primary in Delhi from tomorrow till the situation improves. Also, outdoor activities for all classes above Class 5 would be barred,” the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Addressing the press, Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann took responsibility for the excessive stubble burning that has led to a decline in air quality over the last few days.

However, they added that air was not limited to Delhi or Punjab, and was a ‘North India problem’. ‘This is not the time for blame games and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won’t help,” Kejriwal said.

The government’s decision came a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV —‘Severe +’ — in Delhi-National Capital Region.

A six-member team of senior officials has been set up to monitor the implementation of the curbs on anti-polluting activities, he highlighted, adding that revenue commissioners have been asked to prepare a plan for staggered timings of markets and offices.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is also contemplating bringing back odd-even traffic rationing measures for vehicles in the national capital, Kejriwal had said earlier in the day.

In most of the places in Delhi, air quality continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Friday.

The (AQI) remained above 470 at many places in the capital region with overall average AQI being 450.

The current level of is over 10 times the global safety threshold, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board.

Analysis by NCAP Tracker — policy tracker with updates on National Clean Air Programme implementation and its effectiveness — revealed that the average PM 2.5 levels were higher this year in October as compared to October 2021 in the capital cities of Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Patna despite the meteorological conditions and cleaner Diwali.

“Delhi recorded an average PM 2.5 of 105 ug/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter) in October 2022 as opposed to 74.88 ug/m3 in the previous year. The rains also meant a delayed stubble burning season which meant its share in the PM 2.5 levels in Delhi was around 7 per cent until October 28,” the report said.

However, the AQI deteriorated after Diwali with a rising number of stubble burning cases.

As per the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space (CREAMS) — a research initiative from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute— data stubble-burning cases in the northern states have increased by 8 per cent from the previous year.

A total of 29,413 burning events were detected in the six states — Punjab (24146), Haryana (2,377), Uttar Pradesh (842), Delhi (7), Rajasthan (462) and Madhya Pradesh (1,579 ) — from September 15 to November 3.

Residue-burning incidents saw an increase of 17 per cent in Punjab from the previous year.