Collective Diwali, laser crackers: Highlights of Kejriwal's plans for Delhi

The Delhi government has chalked out a series of plans to combat winter pollution during October and November -- the months of Diwali celebrations and stubble burning. One of these was collective laser fireworks for Delhiites, along the lines of the July 4 celebrations in the United States and the Guy Fawkes Day fireworks in Britain, Delhi Chief Minister said in an interview with The Economic Times.

Top highlights:

Collective Diwali: Kejriwal said the city dwellers could meet at one place on Diwali and enjoy laser fireworks being put up. "Even if they cannot come to that place, they can watch it on TV", he said. According to the report, the government has started the process to identify a site for fireworks. Kejriwal said such a programme would be organised "on an even larger scale" next year.

Govt to distribute masks: Kejriwal said November was the crucial month -- "the time of crop burning". Hence, the Delhi government would distribute masks on a large scale for its people. "We have floated a tender to buy 5 million masks," he said.

Odd-even scheme: The Delhi government has already announced the return of the odd-even rule from November 4 to 15 in the capital. Any violation of the scheme would lead to a fine of Rs 20,000.

Home delivery of saplings: According to a separate ANI report, the government is also planning home delivery of saplings as the tree planting season (monsoon) is almost over.



Kejriwal said the main pollution challenge would come up in October when stubble burning begins in Delhi’s neighbouring states, adding that it wasn't impossible to control it. “We can’t say that we can’t do anything about pollution — Haryana has done this, Punjab is doing that," he said.

The Delhi CM recently announced that pollution in Delhi has gone down by 25 per cent in the last three years, "opposite to the trend in the rest of the cities in the country and the world".