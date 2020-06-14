JUST IN
Delhi govt seeks fee details for Covid-19 treatment from hospitals

The rate card of Max Hospital had gone viral on social media on Friday, with many users noting that the charges were too high for a common man.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said.

Amid a social media buzz over high cost of coronavirus treatment at a private facility, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said the government has sought fee details from all hospitals and will decide what is to be done after overall observation.

The rate card of Max Hospital had gone viral on social media on Friday, with many users noting that the charges were too high for a common man.

The rate card showed that the facility was charging Rs 72,000 for an ICU with ventilator. On its part, Max Healthcare, which runs the facility, said the viral rate card did not carry “all the facts such as inclusions of routine tests, routine medicines, doctor and nurse charges”.

First Published: Sun, June 14 2020. 01:29 IST

