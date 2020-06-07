Delhi govt to open borders for inter-state movement from Monday

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday announced that Delhi's borders will be opened for inter-state movement from tomorrow and hospitals here will be available for people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all.

"We are opening Delhi borders from tomorrow. Delhi hospitals will be available for people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all. By the end of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds," said Kejriwal in an address through video conferencing.

He, however, said that the hospitals run by the Centre will be open for all.





The chief minister also said that all restaurants, malls and places of worship will resume activity the capital from tomorrow, however, hotels and banquet halls will continue to remain closed in Delhi.

In another big development, has decided to withdraw the 'special corona fee' levied at 70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from June 10, 2020.