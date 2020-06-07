JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Asymptomatic patients must be tested for Covid-19: Doctor moves Delhi HC
Business Standard

Delhi govt to open borders for inter-state movement from Monday

"Delhi hospitals will be available for people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all. By the end of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds," Kejriwal says

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi government

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal said that the hospitals run by the Centre will be open for all

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that Delhi's borders will be opened for inter-state movement from tomorrow and hospitals here will be available for people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all.

"We are opening Delhi borders from tomorrow. Delhi hospitals will be available for people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all. By the end of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds," said Kejriwal in an address through video conferencing.

He, however, said that the hospitals run by the Centre will be open for all.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: No decision yet on opening Maharashtra's religious places

The chief minister also said that all restaurants, malls and places of worship will resume activity the national capital from tomorrow, however, hotels and banquet halls will continue to remain closed in Delhi.

In another big development, Delhi Government has decided to withdraw the 'special corona fee' levied at 70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from June 10, 2020.
First Published: Sun, June 07 2020. 15:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU