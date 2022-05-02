Delhi govt waives annual health check-up of employees above 40 years

The has decided to waive the annual health check-up of employees aged 40 years and above to avoid further strain on the health infrastructure that is stretched due to Covid-19, according to an office memo. In addition, the services department has also decided to de-link submission of the summary health report from the annual performance report, it said.



The scheme of annual health check-up for all employees aged 40 years and above serving in various departments of the was introduced in 2019. The last date for mandatory annual health check-up was extended up to June 30, 2020, for the year 2019-20, the memo of the services department stated.



The check-up report for such employees was to be treated valid for annual performance assessment report (APAR) for 2019-2020, it said.



The employees were, however, required to undergo another health check-up after six to nine months from the date of their first checkup done under the scheme in their respective birth months between April to June, 2020, which was valid for the APAR period 2020-2021.

However, in view of of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had approved the de-linking of submission of summary of health report from the annual performance assessment report for 2019-2020 and also to waive the annual health check-up for 2019-2020 as a one-time measure, the memo stated.



The matter was reviewed again and it was observed that in the present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the health check-up may put extra strain on the already stressed health system.



Also, the employees may face difficulties in getting health check-up done in time, it stated. In view of the prevailing situation, now the Lt Governor has approved the de-linking of submission of the summary of health report from the APAR for 2022-2023 and also to waive annual health check-up for 2022-2023, the document added.