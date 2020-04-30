JUST IN
Delhi has 100 coronavirus containment zones, no new places added

A part of Shaheen Bagh was added into the list of containment zones on Tuesday.

ANI 

Medics work on samples collected from media professionals for COVID-19 tests, at a special testing centre set up by the Delhi government. Photo: PTI
The Delhi Government on Wednesday confirmed that no new locations were added in the list of Covid-19 containment zones here as till Tuesday 100 containment zones were declared across the national capital.

The step of declaring containment zones is aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, which has swept across continents- from China to USA, killing thousands and crippling economies besides putting millions under lockdown and in quarantine.

The containment zones are the areas where cases of Covid-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls.
 

Meanwhile, two deaths and 125 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases to 3439, said Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi Government.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.
First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 16:24 IST

