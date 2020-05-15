JUST IN
AAI asks air passengers to download Aarogya Setu app, carry hand sanitiser
Business Standard

Delhi HC issues notice to Kejriwal govt over Covid-19 fee on liquor

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Delhi high court
The Delhi high court has issued notice to the Kejriwal government in a case related to the imposition of Covid-19 fee at 70 per cent of maximum retail price (MRP) on liquor by the state.

The petitioner contended that the levy violates the Delhi Excise Act and corresponding rules.

Further, the petitioner said the levy of the fee is over and above the MRP, which is not permissible.

The court has listed the matter for May 29.
First Published: Fri, May 15 2020. 21:45 IST

