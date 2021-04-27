Delhi HC provides tax relief on dividend income to Dutch companies

-
ALSO READ
Barbeque Nation IPO appetising, but avoid, say analysts
Barbeque Nation shares extend rally, zoom 47% from Wednesday's low
Income-Tax department brings out 'faceless penalty scheme'
Indemnity clause: Serum Institute of India knocks on govt door again
Is One Nation One Ration Card the panacaea for India's migrant population?
-
The Delhi High Court has ruled that a withholding tax rate of 5 per cent has to be applied when an Indian entity doles out dividends to its shareholder in Netherlands after applying the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) clause in the tax treaty between the two countries.
The High Court's decision assumes significance given that India has reintroduced the classical system of dividend taxation in the hands of shareholders and because the availability of tax treaty benefits based on the MFN clause has been a subject of litigation in the past, said experts.
Companies based in Netherlands and even other European countries such as France, Hungary, Spain, Switzerland and Sweden may be able to claim the benefit of lower withholding tax rates from now on. The decision could also apply to categories other than dividend income such as royalty and fees for technical services.
Two Netherlands companies Concentrix Services Netherlands B.V. and Optum Global Solutions International B.V. --- both tax residents of Netherlands which held 99.99 per cent share in their Indian subsidiaries --- were issued withholding tax certificates of 10 per cent by Indian tax authorities. Their wholly-owned Indian subsidiaries were required to remit dividends after appropriate withholding of tax.
The taxpayers applied for a lower withholding tax certificate under section 197 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 in accordance with the India-Netherlands Tax Treaty read with the protocol that was appended.
"The taxpayer had placed reliance on the MFN clause and had contended that since India had agreed on a 5 per cent withholding tax rate in its subsequent tax treaties (with Slovenia, Lithuania, and Colombia), the lower rate of 5 per cent should equally apply to India-Netherlands tax treaty as well," said a note co-written by Saurabh Shah, principal, Dhruva Advisors.
The MFN clause of India-Netherlands tax treaty provides that if India enters into a tax treaty with an OECD member country wherein the tax rates on dividends, interest, royalties and technical services agreed to are lower than those agreed to in India-Netherlands tax treaty, then those lower rates would equally apply for the purposes of India-Netherlands tax treaty as well.
"Slovenia, Lithuania and Colombia became members of the OECD after India signed treaties with them. The core issue therefore was whether these countries needed to be members of OECD at the time of signing of their tax treaty for the MFN clause to apply," said Shah.
The High Court observed that MFN clause forms an integral part of a tax treaty and no separate notification is required to make its provisions applicable. The Court held that one of the chief purposes of entering into a tax treaty is the equitable allocation of taxes concerning transactions that are taxable in both the countries. It also pointed out that the rules of interpretation of domestic laws cannot be applied for interpreting international treaties.
"This ruling affirms the principle that the protocol to the India-Netherlands tax treaty formed an integral part of the tax treaty and no separate notification was required to apply its provisions. Further, this ruling has upheld the principle of common interpretation and relying on the decree issued by Netherlands, applied the lower withholding tax rate of 5 per cent to dividends received by Netherlands resident (beneficial owner of such dividend) from an Indian subsidiary company," tax consultancy Deloitte observed in a note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU