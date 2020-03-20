Delhi HC refuses to entertain Kunal Kamra's plea challenging ban on flying

on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by stand-up comedian challenging the ban on flying imposed on him by the Indigo, Vistara and other airlines.

Kamra today approached the on an urgent basis claiming he has now been banned by all the five major airlines of the country from flying. A bench of Justice Naveen Chawla, while refusing to pass any interim direction on the plea, raised objection on Kamra's actions observing that such kind of behaviour cannot be accepted on a flight.

As the court did not show any interest in hearing the matter, Kamra's lawyers sought liberty to withdraw his plea. The lawyer said that he will approach the appellate authority regarding the issue. Kamra was suspended from flying with various airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and making a video of the incident.

In January, Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir declared a ban on the comedian after IndiGo barred him from flying for six months.