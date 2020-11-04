JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Maximum 60% of pre-Covid domestic flights can be operated till Feb 24: Govt
Business Standard

Delhi hit by Covid third wave; no Diwali carnivals, organisers count losses

Terming the sudden spike in cases in Delhi as the third wave, CM Arvind Kejriwal told the people there is no need to panic as the AAP govt is closely monitoring the Covid situation

Topics
Diwali | Arvind Kejriwal | Diwali air pollution

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi hit by coronavirus third wave

Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi hit by coronavirus third wave
1 / 7
 

Terming the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi as the "third wave" of the pandemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured the people that there is no need to panic as the AAP government is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the city.

People flouting social distancing norms throng at Sadar Bazaar market ahead of Diwali Festival, in Delhi on Wednesday.

People flouting social distancing norms throng at Sadar Bazaar market ahead of Diwali Festival, in Delhi on Wednesday.
2 / 7
 

The national capital has been witnessing a fresh surge in coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded over 6,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time.The city recorded over 5,000 daily cases for five days on the trot, ending Sunday when the count stood at 5,664.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai launches anti-cracker campaign across Delhi to curb pollution levels in the city

Environment Minister Gopal Rai launches anti-cracker campaign across Delhi to curb pollution levels in the city
3 / 7
 

The National Green Tribunal on Monday issued notices to the Environment Ministry, Delhi government, pollution control agencies, and neighbouring states seeking their stand on whether the use of firecrackers should be temporarily banned from November 7 to November 30 in the interest of public health and environment.

Use of green crackers will not remedy the situation

Use of green crackers will not remedy the situation
4 / 7
People buying green crackers ahead of Diwali Festival in Old Delhi

The NGT was hearing an application, filed by the Indian Social Responsibility Network through Santosh Gupta, raising the issue of air pollution by the use of firecrackers in NCR at a time when air quality is at a 'very poor' level and the potential of worsening the Covid-19 pandemic. Use of green crackers will not remedy the situation.The smoke will choke and may create gas chamber like situation. It will lead to poor visibility, hazy conditions and asphyxia, the plea said.

A vendor waits for customers as he sells green crackers in Old Delhi

A vendor waits for customers as he sells green crackers in Old Delhi
5 / 7
 

The tribunal observed that firecrackers emit poisonous gases like SO2, NOX, CO and added that in the given climatic conditions, this may result in respiratory/pulmonary diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and other diseases.

No Diwali carnivals this year, organisers and artisans count their losses

No Diwali carnivals this year, organisers and artisans count their losses
6 / 7
Blind Relief Association staff and workers making candles in New Delhi

Every other year, there would be fairs with rides, food and shopping aplenty, as institutions, malls, individual localities and condominiums organised their own carnivals. Organisers of the famous Sunder Nagar Mela and the Blind School Mela, for instance, both Delhi fixtures for decades, have decided to give it a miss this year. "Unfortunately, we are not holding the Diwali Bazar this year due to the pandemic. Considering the government's directives and the safety and well being of our customers and staff, we had to call off the bazaar," C P Mohanan, deputy executive secretary of the Blind Relief Association, told PTI. The decision was not easy for the Association, which also has a hostel for the blind in its premises. The annual fair is its biggest fundraising event and contributes almost "40-50 per cent" of its annual expenses.The candles and diyas made by the blind students are a big USP and many people, who make it a point to buy from just the Blind School, have bought them online instead.

Potters prepare Diyas (earthen lamps) inside their house at Kumhar Gram, in New Delhi

Potters prepare Diyas (earthen lamps) inside their house at Kumhar Gram, in New Delhi
7 / 7
 

It's not just about dampening festive spirits or a monetary loss for organisers. For hundreds of craftspersons, it is also about livelihood.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 04 2020. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.