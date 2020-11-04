Delhi hit by Covid third wave; no Diwali carnivals, organisers count losses

Every other year, there would be fairs with rides, food and shopping aplenty, as institutions, malls, individual localities and condominiums organised their own carnivals. Organisers of the famous Sunder Nagar Mela and the Blind School Mela, for instance, both Delhi fixtures for decades, have decided to give it a miss this year. "Unfortunately, we are not holding the Diwali Bazar this year due to the pandemic. Considering the government's directives and the safety and well being of our customers and staff, we had to call off the bazaar," C P Mohanan, deputy executive secretary of the Blind Relief Association, told PTI. The decision was not easy for the Association, which also has a hostel for the blind in its premises. The annual fair is its biggest fundraising event and contributes almost "40-50 per cent" of its annual expenses.The candles and diyas made by the blind students are a big USP and many people, who make it a point to buy from just the Blind School, have bought them online instead.

The NGT was hearing an application, filed by the Indian Social Responsibility Network through Santosh Gupta, raising the issue of by the use of firecrackers in NCR at a time when air quality is at a 'very poor' level and the potential of worsening the Covid-19 pandemic. Use of green crackers will not remedy the situation.The smoke will choke and may create gas chamber like situation. It will lead to poor visibility, hazy conditions and asphyxia, the plea said.

