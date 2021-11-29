Delhi, Hyderabad airports ready with Covid-19 tests for 'at risk' arrivals

The GMR group, which runs the Delhi and Hyderabad airports. said it is prepared to implement the new health guidelines which come into effect from December 1.

“We would be ready with all the necessary arrangements on time keeping in mind the fresh guidelines and passenger convenience. We have made similar arrangements earlier as well during the previous waves of pandemic. We will ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocol during the passengers’ waiting period inside the terminal,” said a spokesperson.

Under the new guidelines issued on Sunday evening, all passengers coming from twelve “at risk” countries/regions will have to undergo an RT-PCR test. Passengers would have to wait for their test result at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

Currently has direct flights from UK, France, Netherlands and Russia in Europe which is classified as “at risk” region.

“We were testing around 5,000 samples daily at earlier in the year when the government introduced mandatory testing for all arrivals from Europe, South Africa and West Asia. The figure reduced to less than 500 when the government exempted fully vaccinated passengers from on arrival RT-PCR tests. The majority of the samples earlier were from passengers coming from West Asia. Now under the new guidelines we are expecting to test 1500 samples a day,” said Chetan Kohli, chief operating officer of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre which runs the Covid-test lab at

Kohli added that the lab is adding more manpower and machines at the Delhi airport so as to shorten average time taken to generate a report to under four hours. Currently the average time taken to generate a report is 4-6 hours which includes sample collection, sample transfer, testing, review and other manual processes.