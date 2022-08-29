Delhi landfill issue: MCD begins disposal of refuse-driven fuel waste

In an initiative that will help it save Rs 6.73 crore a year, the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) has started the sale of refuse-driven fuel (RDF) waste at Rs 100 per tonne. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday flagged off five trucks carrying about 100 tonnes of RDF waste from the capital’s Okhla landfill site. Also present on the occasion were the MCD’s Special Officer Ashwani Kumar, and JK Cement Managing Director Raghavpati Singhania, among others.

Until last month, empanelled agencies were charging Rs 1,746 per tonne from the for disposing of the RDF waste. This initiative will save the cash-strapped municipal body Rs 1,200-1,500 a tonne, as JK Cement lifts 50,000 tonnes of RDF annually. The MCD’s saving will be Rs 6.73 crore a year.

On the advice of the LG, samples of RDF had been taken from dumping sites last month and tested for gross calorific value (GCV) to ascertain its utility for industries in Delhi’s neighbourhood which were using coal, oil and other materials as fuel. After the GCV was found to be suitable at a minimum of 2,500 KCal, the was instructed to reach out to cement companies to take RDF on a payment basis and quote their rates for transport subsidy, if any.

Companies like ACC, Shri Cement, JK Cement and Ambuja Cement responded to the request for proposal; JK Cement’s quote of transportation subsidy to be paid by was found to be the lowest. A memorandum of understanding was accordingly signed on August 25 between the MCD and JK Cement for lifting RDF from the three dumping sites in the city.

Under the agreement, JK Cement will pay MCD Rs 100 per tonne, excluding taxes, for RDF waste. It will get Rs 300 per tonne as transport subsidy if the total lifting is less than 5,000 tonnes a month. It will be Rs 400 per tonne if the lifting is 5,000-7,000 tonnes a month, Rs 450 per tonne for 7,000-10,000 tonnes a month, and Rs 500 per tonne for more than 10,000 tonnes a month. The highest transport subsidy of Rs 500 per tonne on the lifting of over 10,000 tonnes a month will cost MCD Rs 400 per tonne, as the purchaser will pay Rs 100 per tonne for lifting the material.

During his first visit to the landfill sites, LG Saxena had stressed converting this 'waste into wealth', inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the flag-off of the RDF-loaded trucks, the LG expressed the hope that "more such companies will come forward and we will be able to reduce the height of these dump sites with public participation soon".