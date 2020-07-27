Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi leads in tests, Bihar lags as India cases zoom

The global confirmed case count has crossed the 16 million-mark. The global death toll is nearing 650,000 and almost 10 million people have recovered from the virus. The US has the highest case tally across the globe with over 4 million cases followed by Brazil and India.

In India, there are now over 1.4 million cases, of this number, 467,882 cases are currently active in the country.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India records highest single-day recovery

Over 36,000 cases recovered in India on 25th of July, highest-ever recovery on a single day. The country has been reporting recoveries over 30,000 cases each day for three days in a row. However, the daily new case count is also on the rise, adding 45,000 plus cases each day in the last four days. The total recoveries in India currently stand at nearly 900,000 cases: 64 per cent of the total reported cases.





#2. Delhi has highest testing density

Delhi has so far conducted 929,444 tests, which translate into 46,898 tests per million population: highest among ten most affected states in India going by confirmed cases tally. Delhi is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, with tests per million ratios of over 30,000. Bihar has the lowest testing density with a ratio of 3,699 tests per million population.



#3. Bihar is witnessing a surge in new cases additions

Bihar added over 2,600 new cases on July 25, highest single-day spike in the state taking its overall case tally to nearly 37,000. The state which had been adding sub-1,000 cases for first half of the months started seeing a sudden spike in new cases. The state so far has 12,317 active cases, while 24,053 patients have already recovered.



