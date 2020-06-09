Delhi likely to cross 500,000 Covid-19 cases by July end: Dy CM Sisodia

Delhi is expecting nearly 2.8 per cent of its population infected by by the end of July with a total count of 550,000 Covid-19 cases. The requirement of beds is expected to reach a staggering 80,000, Delhi’s deputy chief Minister told reporters on Tuesday.

According to estimates, Delhi will have 100,000 positive cases by June 30 and require 15,000 beds and 2,25,000 cases by July 15 with a requirement of 33,000 beds, assuming that the doubling rate will continue to be around 12.6 days .

“The Centre has denied community transmission in Delhi as of now, therefore the subject does not warrant discussion,” Sisodia said.

The capital had close to 30,000 cases as of Tuesday morning and 874 Covid-19 deaths. While the total beds available in the city for Covid patients are over 8,000 according to the state government, patients have queued up in a long wait line across many hospitals often scrambling for a bed.

A small private hospital in Delhi which did not wish to be named has a waiting list of 45 covid patients requesting for a bed, for instance. “A lot of mild patients have got themselves admitted taking up the total occupancy...There is also a big shortage of trained staff who can administer ventilators and manage ICU beds that is also contributing to fatalities,” a senior doctor said.





has directed hospitals not to admit patients with mild symptoms and advise them home isolation. The state government is also considering taking over hotel rooms to create additional bed capacity when the numbers rise.

In Mumbai which has more than 50,000 - the maximum number of cases in any city -- if a similar percentage of people is infected then the number of total positive patients can rise ten-fold by July end. The city's hospital infrastructure is facing a challenge when it comes to intensive care beds - Mumbai roughly has 1,100 ICU beds now, of which 1,083 are occupied. The city has around 460 ventilators, of which over 430 are under use.

When it comes to normal beds, there are around 10,000 beds in dedicated Covid hospitals and dedicated covid health centers. While these are treating the moderate to severely ill patients, there is another tier of infrastructure - the Covid Care Centers - where people with mild or no symptoms and even high risk contacts are housed.

If a similar percentage of population gets affected in India, then the total infections can rise to over 35 million by the end of July. Currently the total number of positive patients in India are 266,598.

According to industry experts there is an acute shortage of nursing staff in hospitals, with fresh recruitment posing a big challenge under current circumstances. Around 70 per cent of what is required is available in terms of manpower and if cases rise, then it will fall to 50 per cent. Nursing staff is difficult to come by in Mumbai too. Gautam Khanna, the CEO of PD Hinduja Hospital in the city said that many nurses have opted to go back to their home-states. "There is a shortage of nurses, housekeeping staff, doctors even in the city," he added.

The managing director of a private hospital chain that is treating Covid19 patients in Delhi felt that part of the crisis in Delhi is due to the patients rushing for private hospitals over government ones.

"This cannot be fixed easily. There are easily around 1,000 private hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi and there would be around 40-50 government establishments. If the government does not create trust for public healthcare in the Capital, it's going to be an issue in a pandemic," he said requesting anonymity.

He added that almost 70 per cent of the beds in his Covid19 facility are vacant now. "Another problem is that people with mild symptoms now wish to be under hospitalisation. They prefer private hospitals. Instead of creating such confusion around beds, government needs to focus on educating people," he added.



Mumbai too is facing a similar issue. The head of a leading private hospital here said that the pressure is of two sorts - one is lack of manpower and second is that mildly symptomatic patients want to be admitted in private facilities. BMC has thus posted its officers now in every hospital for bed management. "The idea is to discharge the patients at the earliest. Not everyone needs 14-days of hospital stay. This would free up the beds for the more critical patients," said a government source.

BMC is also working to have more intensive care beds in the new facilities - these would be typically be beds with oxygen ports. Goregaon, Mulund and the Bandra Kurla Complex facilities would be equipped with more intensive care beds by mid-June.

A resident doctor in a south Mumbai government hospital said that Seven Hills, a dedicated Covid19 hospital in the heart of the city, does not yet have many intensive care or ventilator equipped beds. It has less than 50 ICU beds in a 500-bed facility.

Patient flow management is a trouble area for Delhi too. Head of emergency in a private hospital in Delhi also said that there is no coordination between hospitals which has further aggravated the situation. “A hospital cannot refer a patient to another hospital easily unless they are part of a chain. There needs to be better communication so patient flow can be managed...Also, we are busy saving the patients and there is not enough staff to manage such logistics and admin work,” he said.