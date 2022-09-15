Delhi makes power subsidy optional: Know how to apply for it here

-
Starting October 1, Delhi residents will have to opt-in for the power subsidy. The state government has opened the applications and released a helpline number for residents to avail of the benefits.
Currently, the power consumption of less than 200 units attracts a zero bill. Also, a subsidy of 50 per cent is given on a total of 400 units. All the users are given a subsidy. However, they will have to apply for it voluntarily before September 30.
"This scheme is valid for one year and it will get renewed every year…All people will get a form along with their electricity bill in their September cycle which one will have to fill if they want to continue to avail the subsidy on electricity," Kejriwal said, according to a report in the Indian Express (IE).
How to avail of a power subsidy in Delhi? Step-by-step guide here
- Give a missed call on 7011311111
- You will receive a form on the registered email ID
- Fill out the form and send it, you will get the subsidy in the next month's electricity bill
For online bills
- The users will receive a hyperlink with the e-bill
- Click on the link and fill in the details and click on "Submit"
For offline bills
- With every bill, the customers will receive a consent form
- Fill in the mobile number, and voter ID and sign the form.
- At the nearest billing centre, visit the subsidy counter and submit the form.
It must be kept in mind that customers can submit the forms before the last date of a month to avail of the subsidy in the next month.
The state government will also, reportedly, organise awareness camps in each district to make the instructions clear.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 13:24 IST