Delhi MCD Mayoral election postponed over ruckus for second time

The day began with the oath-taking of 249 councillors amid tight security. But soon after all councillors had taken oath, disruption ensued amid sloganeering. The presiding officer adjourned the House till a fresh date for the mayoral polls was announced.
This is the second attempt of the civic body to elect its first single mayor in 10 years following the unification of its three divisions last year.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fielded Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates for mayor and deputy mayor, respectively. Rekha Gupta is contesting for the mayor post and Kamal Bagri as her deputy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Earlier this month, visuals of mayhem inside the House had triggered criticism for leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.
The AAP had wrested control of the civic body from the BJP last month, ending its 15-year-rule.
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:39 IST
