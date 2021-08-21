Delhi Metro services on two corridors to start early on Raksha Bandhan

services on the Pink and Magenta Line will begin early on Sunday to facilitate passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the DMRC said on Saturday.



Services on Sunday begins on Ph-III corridors at 8 AM on regular days.



"Service update In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," the DMRC tweeted.



The Pink Line was recently fully connected, end-to-end, after a small segment near Trilokpuri was bridged.



The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, spans 38 stations.



Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.

Union Home Secretary reviews preparation of UTs for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday reviewed the preparations of Union Territories (UTs) to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.



'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence.



During the meeting, chief secretaries and advisors to the administrators of the UTs shared details of the programme drawn out around the theme of Indian freedom struggle while highlighting the culture, tradition and heritage of their respective UTs.



Several innovative ideas were put forth by the participants of the meeting in order to make the event an iconic celebration, an official statement said.



The union home secretary stressed on uniqueness of the events, linkage with freedom struggle and freedom fighters, ensuring highest quality in planning of the events and highlighted that all the events must have extensive involvement of public at large.



Bhalla urged the UTs to give the programmes a concrete shape for inclusion in the MHA's calendar of events, the statement said.



Earlier on August 19, the home secretary had chaired a meeting with the Directors General of CAPFs, Chairman, Land Port Authority of India, and heads of other organisations within the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the week-long programme of the MHA to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

