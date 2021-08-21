Delhi Metro services on two corridors to start early on Raksha Bandhan

-
-
Delhi Metro services on the Pink and Magenta Line will begin early on Sunday to facilitate passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the DMRC said on Saturday.
Services on Sunday begins on Ph-III corridors at 8 AM on regular days.
"Service update In order to facilitate those travelling for Rakshabandhan, metro services will begin at 6:30 AM on pink line and 6:00 AM on magenta line on 22 August 2021 (Sunday)," the DMRC tweeted.
The Pink Line was recently fully connected, end-to-end, after a small segment near Trilokpuri was bridged.
The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, spans 38 stations.
Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.
