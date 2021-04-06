Delhi night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 as Covid-19 cases rise

-
-
Delhi will be under curfew from 10 pm to 5 am night till April 30, the city government said on Tuesday as Covid-19 cases rise in the national capital.
Delhi recorded 3,548 fresh cases and 15 deaths on Monday.
NDTV reports that traffic would not be stopped and those going for vaccinations will be allowed with an e-pass. Essential services and retailers who need to travel after hours for ration, grocery stocks, vegetables, milk and medicines will also be allowed with similar passes. Journalists of the print and electronic media will be allowed to travel, too.
Private doctors, nurses and other medical staff would be allowed movement with ID cards. Exceptions will also be made for pregnant women and those needing treatment.
The curfew will check the movement of people, not essential services, said the Delhi government in an order.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said Delhi faced a fourth wave of Covid-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.
He has said before that lockdown cannot be a solution in the fight against the pandemic. On April 2, he had said the government does not plan to impose any lockdown.
