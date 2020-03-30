Delhi police detects fake UPI ID created to cheat PM CARES donors; blocked



Delhi police's cybercrime unit has detected a fake Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID created with a motive to cheat the donors of the newly launched PM CARES Fund to fight the outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday.

Anyesh Roy, DCP (cybercrime) said in a tweet that the fake UPI was created with the ID pmcare@sbi, which is similar to the correct ID pmcares@sbi.

The State Bank of India has also been briefed about the fake ID and the bank has blocked it, another official said. The matter is under investigation and efforts are being made to identify the accused, he added.

PM announced the constitution of the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund last week. The fund is dedicated for dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the pandemic. He also urged people to donate in the fund to fight the battle against The pandemic has claimed at least 21 lives in India and over 1000 people has been tested positive so far.