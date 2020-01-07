Delhi Police files two FIRs for switching off, vandalising JNU server room

The has registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said on Tuesday.

The FIRs were registered on the complaint of administration on January 5, they said.

The administration had given the names of students union office bearers including its president Aishe Ghosh in connection with the vandalism but police have not put her name or that of other students in the accused column of the FIRs.

One compliant was lodged on January 3 for switching off the server while another complaint was registered on January 4 for vandalising the server room, police said.

Vice President Saket Moon alleged that the administration is selectively targeting some students and denied any involvement in the vandalism of the server room.