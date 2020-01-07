JUST IN
JNU LIVE: 2 FIRs lodged for vandalism, Sena slams Modi over JNU violence
Delhi Police files two FIRs for switching off, vandalising JNU server room

The FIRs were registered on the complaint of JNU administration on January 5, they said

Press Trust of India  |  Delhi 

Police in riot gear stand guard inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after clashes between students in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2020.
The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with vandalism at the server room at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said on Tuesday.

The JNU administration had given the names of students union office bearers including its president Aishe Ghosh in connection with the vandalism but police have not put her name or that of other students in the accused column of the FIRs.

One compliant was lodged on January 3 for switching off the server while another complaint was registered on January 4 for vandalising the server room, police said.

JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon alleged that the administration is selectively targeting some students and denied any involvement in the vandalism of the server room.
First Published: Tue, January 07 2020. 11:54 IST

