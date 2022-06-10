Delhi Police identifies 6 shooters involved in Moose Wala murder case

-
ALSO READ
Villagers protest outside Mansa civil hospital over Moose Wala's killing
Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security was withdrawn
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab CM orders probe under sitting HC judge
CM Mann visit to Moose Wala's house; villagers hold protest against police
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Suspected killers caught on CCTV camera
-
The Delhi Police has identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a senior police officer said on Friday.
H S Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told media that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing.
During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified.
Out of them, the role of four in the murder, which took place in Punjab's Mansa last month, has been established.
The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.
Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle alias Mahakal was arrested earlier this week from Pune in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU