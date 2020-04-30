Delhi Police lets Rishi Kapoor's daughter to travel to Mumbai amid lockdown

The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, daughter of actor who passed away on Thursday morning, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, officials said.

"Along with Ridhima, five other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai -- got permission to travel to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Rishi Kapoor's death is the end of an era in Hindi cinema, said co-stars and friends Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar as they reminisced about the time spent with the actor who loved to live larger-than-life.





Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, 67, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two year long battle with leukemia, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed. His death comes a day after his 'D-Day' co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer.

His family said the actor remained "jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents".

"Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the family said in a statement, adding the actor would like to be "remembered with a smile and not with tears".

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said was her "strongest warrior".