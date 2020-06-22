Delhi Police on high alert after intelligence inputs about terror attack

The has been put on high alert following intelligence inputs about a probable terror threat in the capital, PTI reported.

Intelligence agencies have alerted police on the possibility of four to five men entering the capital with an intention to carry out a

The sources, as reported by PTI, said all the 15 police districts have been put on high alert along with elite units of the Crime Branch and the Special Cell.

Special vigil is being maintained on Delhi's borders and a close watch is being kept in market areas and hospitals, which are seeing a large influx of patients these days, they said.

Security agencies are on heightened vigil in view of the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Four terrorists including a Pakistani were killed in two separate encounters at Srinagar and Kulgam during past 24 hours, Kashmir Police said.

On a specific input generated by Police regarding presence of terrorists in Zadibal area of district Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and CRPF in the area.

"During the search operation, the hiding terrorists were repeatedly appealed to surrender through family members & community members of the area but instead they started firing indiscriminately upon search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," an official release by Kashmir Police said.

Two of three terrorists have been identified as Shakoor Farooq Langoo of Bharthana Srinagar and Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Semthan Bijbehara. In Kulgam, a terrorist was killed in an operation which was launched yesterday evening at village Likhdipora.

The terrorist was identified as Tayab Waleed alias Imran Bhai alias Gazi Baba, a Pakistani national affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM.