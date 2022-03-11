Delhi Police to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

personnel who flout traffic norms in the capital will have to shell out double the penalty, according to an official order.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Krishan Sharma, in the order issued on March 2, said it has been observed that some police personnel don't wear seat belt either while driving the government vehicle or occupying the front seat beside the driver.

"All the police personnel be sensitized towards this issue and briefed that as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act, there is provision of double for the committed by the police personnel.

"Hence, all the officers/men posted under your command should be sensitized and directed to adhere the traffic rules and regulations strictly to avoid as well as embarrassment to the department," the order said.

It also directed Traffic Inspectors (TIs) to brief all prosecuting officers that the violators should be dealt with according to the provisions of MV Act and other relevant laws irrespective of their class and category.

"If any police personnel either in uniform or driving government vehicle is found violating traffic norms, he should be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of the law and provisions made under section 210B of the MV Act," the order stated.

According to the contents of section 210B of amended MV Act-1988, " for offence committed by an enforcing authority any authority that is empowered to enforce the provisions of this ACT shall, if such authority commits an offence under this Act, shall be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence under this Act.

