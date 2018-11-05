Choked morning in Delhi-NCR as air quality goes from bad to worse

Delhi’s air quality dipped slightly on Monday to remain in the "very poor" category. The air quality index (AQI) in the morning was recorded at 271, which falls in the 'very poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In Delhi, the overall PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 157 against the safe limit of 60. The PM2.5 also called "fine particulates," can be a matter of more serious health concern than PM10.

The PM10 level in Delhi stood at 271 against the safe limit of 100, as per SAFAR.

An AQI of 0-100 is considered 'Good+Satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', as per SAFAR.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) had warned of a sharp increase in PM2.5 concentration from Monday.

"If significant stubble burning continues on Sunday and Monday in the NW (northwest) region of India then its impact is very likely over Delhi and AQI may reach the upper end of the very poor category.

"The northwest wind direction may bring the influence of biomass fire on Tuesday and Wednesday," the IITM said.





PLACE PM2.5 PM10 Anand Vihar 695 735 Narela 562 615 Faridabad N/A 519 DATA SOURCE: aqicn.org/city/delhi/

Delhi authorities have stepped up efforts to combat pollution which includes measures like halting construction activities and regulating traffic.

There is a halt on all construction activities involving excavation. Civil construction has also been suspended in Delhi and other NCR districts, besides closure of all stone crushers and hot mix plants generating dust pollution.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also directed the Transport Department and the Traffic Police to intensify checking of polluting vehicles and control travel congestion in the region during November 1-10.

An aggressive 10-day-long 'Clean Air Campaign' from November 1 to 10 has also been launched to monitor and report polluting activities as well as to ensure quick action.

On Sunday, a total fine of Rs 83,55,000 was imposed on violators by the teams deployed to monitor implementation of measures to combat pollution in the Delhi NCR under the campaign.

Based on 368 complaints, a total fine of Rs 83,55,000 was imposed on Sunday itself by 52 teams in the national capital, said the CPCB.

It said a total of 119 complaints of construction and demolition activities were received.

Other complaints included that of vehicular emission, traffic congestion, industrial emission, open or garbage burning, leaf burning, road dust, unpaved road, fire in landfill sites, air pollution from generators among others, the CPCB said.



