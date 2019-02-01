Delhi prefers its drinks in cars, in absence of family, says study

-
ALSO READ
Trouble renewing your car insurance? You can save money by going digital
After Ola and Uber, another start-up ready to disrupt India's car market
Planning for a car loan? Here're handy tips to get best deal from banks
Letter to BS: India's per capita alcohol consumption doubles in 11 years
Carmakers book a date, time their price hike announcement to lure customers
-
Believe it or not — 41 per cent of respondents to a study, conducted by Kantar-IMRB with NFX, on people who drink in Delhi, do so mostly on car-o-bars (drink in cars) or car parks.
The reason, of course, varies from the low capita resto bars with bar licenses, dingy outlets, lack of safety, and inadequate crowd control in the country.
The study, conducted by the research agency on behalf of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), shows the popularity of drinking in cars is less in Gurugram (25 per cent) and even Lucknow (32 per cent ). The sample size was 1,300, including drinkers or those tolerant of alcohol consumption, between the age of 25 and 35 years in Delhi, Gurugram and Lucknow in SEC A and B demographics. About 80 per cent of the respondents were men; the rest were women. However, in Delhi, women constituted only 10 per cent of the sample.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU