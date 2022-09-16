JUST IN
Khattar stresses on conducting research, extending reach of natural farming
Business Standard

Delhi records lowest temperature in a month, says IMD; know more here

According to an official of the weather department, the decline in temperature was owing to the fact that the city witnessed 4.1 mm a day ago

Topics
Rainfall | Delhi | IMD

BS Web Team 

Rainfall, Delhi rain, IMD

The national capital woke up to a relatively pleasant morning on Friday after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded the lowest temperature in a month. Delhi reported 22.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the average temperature.

According to an official of the weather department, the temperature decline was due to the fact that the city witnessed 4.1 mm a day ago. Safdarjung area, the official marker of rainfall in the national capital, recorded 1.2 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. At the same time, the Ridge recorded 2 mm of precipitation, while relative humidity at 8:30 am was logged at 100 per cent.

The weather department predicted a cloudy sky with light showers across the city. Still, ITO, Maharani Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, Mayur Vihar, Aya Nagar, INA, Gautam Nagar, and Kirari were among the many areas in Delhi-NCR that received rain, leading to traffic snarls.

While Delhi witnessed a respite from the heatwave and humid weather, Maharashtra saw heavy rains in areas of Thane and Palghar on Friday. The rains also flooded some low-lying areas, which led to traffic snarls on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Nashik highways, owing to bad road conditions.

Overnight heavy rains also lashed Mumbai, and more showers were predicted in the financial capital, according to the weather department officials.

On the other hand, Odisha is expected to witness more rains in the coming week, as a low-pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal. The met department predicted heavy rainfall of 7-10 mm at a few places over Puri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Gajapati, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts on Sunday. Downpour is likely on Monday, September 19, in several districts, including Khurda, Cuttack and Puri.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 20:17 IST

