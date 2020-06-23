Delhi reports record 3,947 new Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 66,000-mark

Delhi's tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301, authorities said.

From Friday to Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day in the national capital. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded.

Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the infection has risen to 2,301, and the total number of cases has mounted to 66,602, it said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 stood at 2,233 in Delhi on Monday.