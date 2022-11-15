JUST IN
Delhi restaurants, hotels can now serve food in open spaces; Details here

Under the new rules, restaurants will not be asked to present a no-objection certificate from the fire department for allowing dining on the terrace

Delhi | restaurants | hotels

New Delhi 

restaurants
Representative Image

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allowed open-air and terrace dining in the city. This was done after a uniform policy for all restaurants was announced in the southern, northern and eastern regions of the capital, said a report in the Times of India (TOI).

Under the new rules, restaurants will not be asked to present a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department for allowing dining on terraces. However, restaurants have been barred from allowing more customers than they have been permitted.

Also, if the hotel or restaurant has an area of less than 90 square metres but with open spaces, it exceeds 90 square metres, it will have to present the NOC.

"In supersession of all earlier orders, servicing of food is now allowed in open space and terraces In the case of open space on upper floors, no additional fire NOC is required for the eating establishment having an area of 90 sqm and already in possession of fire NOC," an order stated, as reported by TOI.

A license fee of Rs 200 per sq ft will have to be submitted by the restaurants and hotels to the MCD. For four-star restaurants, the fees will be Rs 500 per sq ft.

Also, no cooking will be allowed in the open space, including the terrace. The act of drinking in open spaces must not be visible to the passersby. The food outlets must also ensure that those eating in open spaces do not throw waste outside the building or on the road, the new guidelines said.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:18 IST

