Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' on Monday as AQI shows no change

Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" on Monday after it slipped again a day before due to "local pollutants", according to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

The overall (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 322 on Monday morning, which falls in the "very poor" category.

An between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 is considered to be "severe".

The impact of toxic air was high on 14 areas as the air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category while as many areas recorded "poor" air quality.

The PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level was recorded at 148 and the PM10 level at 298, according to

Ghaziabad recorded very poor air quality, Faridabad poor air quality and Gurgaon recorded moderate air quality, the (CPCB) data showed.

The had last week forecast that the air quality of the capital is expected to "significantly deteriorate" Sunday due to a decline in temperature which might lead to entrapment of

However, even after "significant deterioration" the air quality is likely to stay in the 'very poor' level, it had said.

According to SAFAR, the air quality is very poor in Delhi and at present, there is "insignificant intrusion from outside of Delhi".

"It said it is an ideal time to ascertain the impact of local emissions on the pollution level of Delhi," it said.

The local emissions include pollution from vehicles, construction activities and garbage burning among others.

Earlier, authorities had said that vehicular emissions contribute to 40 per cent pollution in Delhi.

Delhi's air quality has been in the "very poor" category for the past one week but on Saturday it had improved to poor category for a brief period of time. It again slipped into very poor category Sunday, the authorities said.