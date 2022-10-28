JUST IN
What made GSLV Mark III's last mission special?
Why was this Diwali in Delhi the cleanest in years?
Earth on track to warm above 2C despite climate action, claims report
Heat-related deaths rise by 55% in India from 2000-04 to 2017-21: Lancet
Delhi AQI poor despite cracker ban; BJP says stubble burning responsible
Cyclone Sitrang: Over 1,000 people of 83 villages affected in Assam
Cyclone Sitrang weakens into deep depression over Bangladesh: IMD
Drought from China to US hits hydro dams, slashing top clean energy source
Kolkata AQI dips on Diwali amid rain; no escape from noise in Jharkhand
Delhi's air quality lowest in last 5 years after Diwali, still 'very poor'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
SP's Azam Khan might lose MLA seat after getting three-year sentence
Business Standard

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'; world's second most polluted city today

The AQI of Delhi was 329 at 8 AM, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR

Topics
Delhi air quality | Air Quality Index | Delhi Pollution

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi AQI
Photo: ANI/Representative

After slipping into the 'severe' category on Thursday evening, Delhi's air on Friday morning was 'very poor' with an overall AQI of 329.

The AQI of Delhi was 329 at 8 AM, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR. The neighbouring cities of Noida (351), and Gurugram (324) also reported "very poor" air quality.

Readings below 50 are considered safe, 51 and 100 are "satisfactory" and anything above 300 is considered hazardous or "severe".

On Friday, Delhi was the world's second most polluted city worldwide, with an AQI of 198, according to IQAir. Kolkata was the only other Indian city on the list at the fifth spot with an AQI of 175. Pakistan's Lahore was the top most polluted city worldwide, with an AQI of 441.

The air quality in the national capital started deteriorating on October 24 with the AQI slipping to the 'very poor' category from 'poor'.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on October 25, a day after Diwali, was at 312, which was the second best for the Diwali day in seven years. Before this, the city had recorded an AQI of 281 on Diwali in 2018.

The Delhi government has taken several measures to contain the pollution in the capital this time. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said last week that 408 teams had been formed to ensure the effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers. The Delhi Police set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, while the revenue department has set up 165 teams and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 10:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.