Delhi's NSD one of the best for learning theatre: Shobha Deepak Singh

Shobha Deepak Singh is the director of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, one of the oldest cultural centres of India, and a producer-director of thought-provoking productions on themes drawn from Indian mythology. The government awarded her Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award, in 1999 for her contributions to arts and culture. Namrata Kohli interviewed Shobha Deepak Singh one of the longest-running plays in independent India titled 'Shri Ram'.