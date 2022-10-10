Delhi's October rainfall was three times more than August, says IMD

Witnessing second highest amount of October in past 16 years, has recorded 121.7 mm of in the first 10 days of October, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

According to PTI report, records 28 mm of in October. Other than 2022, the national capital's precipitation amount was high in October 2021 as well. The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019, it reported.

The said October rainfall has surpassed the precipitation level of the wettest month of the monsoon season, August, by three times, so far.

The capital had logged a late spell of monsoon from September 21 to September 24 due to an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system.

However, the current in are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on September 29 after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the said.

Senior Scientist at the (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from tomorrow onwards. However, drizzling or light rain might happen.

"Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," he added.

However, as per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded on Sunday was not 'record-breaking' for October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.