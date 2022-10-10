Delhi's October rainfall was three times more than August, says IMD

JUST IN
Business Standard

The current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on September 29 after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm

Topics
Rainfall | IMD | Indian monsoon

BS Web Team 

Delhi traffic, Gurugram, Traffic, rainfall
Commuters wade through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after rainfall, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)

Witnessing second highest amount of October rainfall in past 16 years, Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

According to PTI report, Delhi records 28 mm of rainfall in October. Other than 2022, the national capital's precipitation amount was high in October 2021 as well. The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019, it reported.

The IMD said October rainfall has surpassed the precipitation level of the wettest month of the monsoon season, August, by three times, so far.

The capital had logged a late spell of monsoon rains from September 21 to September 24 due to an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system.

However, the current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on September 29 after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the IMD said.

Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from tomorrow onwards. However, drizzling or light rain might happen.

"Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," he added.

However, as per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded on Sunday was not 'record-breaking' for October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 18:35 IST

