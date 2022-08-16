Delhi sees 917 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths; positivity rate at 19.2%

on Tuesday reported 917 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,86,739 and the death toll to 26,392, it said.

The fresh cases came out of 4,775 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin.

On Monday, the national capital had reported 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease.

Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities.

On Saturday, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh cases, the highest in nearly six-and-a-half months, and six fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 14.38 per cent.

On Wednesday, it saw eight fatalities and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. On Tuesday, the city recorded 2,495 cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

