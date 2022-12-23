JUST IN
NASA launches first-ever mission SWOT to observe nearly all water on Earth
US-France launch satellite to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers
To fight deadly smog, farmers are being encouraged to sell crop waste
Breakthrough in fusion harnessing could be climate, energy game-changer
Gusting winds help bring down Delhi's AQI to 177, best quality since Oct 15
As India again reports Zika virus case, focus turns to vaccine, testing
Delhi's AQI improves to 'moderate'; min temp settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius
Nasa's Orion capsule returns from moon, lands in Pacific Ocean off Mexico
Experimental cancer therapy shows 73% success rate in trials: Study
Many marine species may go extinct before being discovered: Scientists
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
India logs 163 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 3,380
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi sees season's coldest morning at 5.3 deg C; visibility drops to 500 m

A shallow layer of fog engulfed parts of Delhi in morning, reducing visibility to 500 metres, as the city recorded the coldest morning of the season with mercury dipping to 5.3 degrees Celsius

Topics
Delhi weather | Delhi Pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi fog, Delhi winters
Commuters ply on the road amid low visibility due to dense smog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

A shallow layer of fog engulfed parts of Delhi on Friday morning, reducing visibility to 500 metres, as the city recorded the coldest morning of the season with mercury dipping to 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in the national capital, recorded the minimum temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is the lowest temperature recorded so far in the season.

The Palam airport logged the lowest visibility level of 200 metres at 5:30 am. Visibility dropped to 500 metres at the Safdarjung airport at 5:30 am, the IMD said.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between zero and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense fog, between 201 and 500 metres is moderate fog, and between 501 and 1,000 is shallow fog.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius during the day, the IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi weather

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 11:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.