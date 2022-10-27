JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram airports switch to EVs to reduce emissions

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had in September said that over 90 per cent airports in the country achieve carbon neutral status by 2024.

Topics
Indian airports | Carbon emissions | Electric Vehicles

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

EVs, Delhi airport, Green Transportation Program
EVs deployed at Delhi airport (Photo: Twitter)

Indian airports are investing in electric vehicles (EVs) as they look to reduce carbon emissions.

On Thursday, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced deployment of 57 electric vehicles as a part of its green transportation programme. Thiruvananthapuram airport has acquired four EVs for its engineering and maintenance teams, it said earlier this week.

The latest initiatives are part of the aviation sectors’ green push. Airports in Bengaluru, Mumbai Delhi are sourcing electricity requirements from hydro power, solar and wind energy. Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had in September said that over 90 per cent airports in the country achieve carbon neutral status by 2024.

Delhi airport said that deployment of EVs will help in reduction of around 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually .

DIAL will eventually replace all petrol and diesel vehicles with electric ones in a phased manner. Thiruvananthapuram airport has set March 2025 target for replacing petrol and diesel vehicles with electric variants.

“DIAL has committed to become a net zero carbon emission airport by 2030. The deployment of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a first of its kind initiative by any Indian airport. It is a step forward to achieving the self-set goal,” CEO Videh Jaipuriar said.

DIAL has set up 12 charging stations and 22 charging points across the airport and is also working with OEMs to install airport specific equipment in the electric vehicles, it added.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 23:55 IST

`
