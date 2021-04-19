Delhi under curfew from tonight till April 26 morning for Covid: Report

-
ALSO READ
Analysts turn cautious; prefer defensives amid sporadic lockdowns
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 61,695 new cases; 16,699 in Delhi
Weekend curfew in the capital; restrictions on gathering till April 30
Arvind SmartSpaces Q3 net takes 75% hit on Covid-induced disruption
Kejriwal puts Delhi under weekend curfew as Covid-19 cases spike
-
Delhi will be under curfew from midnight of April 19 to April 26 morning to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases, media reports said.
All private offices will work from home and only government offices and essential services will be open, NDTV reported quoting sources.
Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 new Covid-19 cases and 161 deaths, straining the national capital’s healthcare system. Less than 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available in hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
The city last week declared a weekend curfew, restricting public gatherings and reducing public transport.
Auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms and spas were shut down and movie theatres are allowed only with a third of their capacity. All gatherings -- social, religious or political - were banned.
Kejriwal on Sunday said Delhi is facing an "acute shortage" of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states. He wrote on Twitter about his claim after sending a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his help in enhancing the number of hospital beds and immediate oxygen supply for patients in Delhi.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU