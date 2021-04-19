Delhi under curfew from tonight till April 26 morning for Covid: Report

Delhi will be under curfew from midnight of April 19 to April 26 morning to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases, media reports said.

All private offices will work from home and only government offices and essential services will be open, NDTV reported quoting sources.

Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 new Covid-19 cases and 161 deaths, straining the national capital’s healthcare system. Less than 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available in hospitals, Chief Minister said on Sunday.

The city last week declared a weekend curfew, restricting public gatherings and reducing public transport.

Auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms and spas were shut down and movie theatres are allowed only with a third of their capacity. All gatherings -- social, religious or political - were banned.

Kejriwal on Sunday said Delhi is facing an "acute shortage" of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states. He wrote on Twitter about his claim after sending a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his help in enhancing the number of hospital beds and immediate oxygen supply for patients in Delhi.