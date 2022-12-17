JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi wakes up to cold morning with min temp of 6 deg C, 'poor' AQI

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the air quality index stood at 290 at 9.10 am

Topics
Delhi winter | Delhi air quality | air pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi winter, winters
Representative Image (ANI)

Delhiites woke up to a cold Saturday morning as the minimum temperature in the city settled at six degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent, according to the meteorological department.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the air quality index stood at 290 at 9.10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 10:26 IST

