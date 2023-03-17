Delhiites to get another ring road in major relief in congested areas

Good news coming from the transport sector that will ease the heavy traffic congestion problem for Delhi people. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, said on Thursday that the third ring road or Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), which is a Rs 7,716 crore project, will be implemented and inaugurated by this September.

It will be a six-lane highway project built on a fast track by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) that will decongest the Mukbara Chowk-Singhu Border. This new ring road will pass through Dwarka, Najafgarh, Nangloi, Shyam Vihar and Kanjhawla.

UER-II developing under Delhi Decongestion Plan

Briefing the media about the Rs 7,716 crore mega project, Gadkari said, "We are developing UER-II as a component of the Delhi Decongestion Plan. Nearly 60 per cent of the project's work has been completed. We will be able to complete this in the next six months." further added that repair work is also going on the Delhi-Jaipur stretch of National Highway 8.

The plan originally originated in the year 2000 as part of the Delhi Master Plan, but there was hardly any progress, and as it was not a national highway project, the central government couldn't take the work up. But now, after notifying the same to National Highway, the highway authority has taken up the project, and it will become the lifeline for Delhi.

Urban Extension Road Project

This new UER-II project NH-344M (Pkg 1-3) will serve as another ring road for Delhities, reducing the duration from 2 hours to 20 minutes to IGI airport and offering an alternate route for traffic from West and South Delhi. It will also connect the IICC in Dwarka, improving traffic flow.

Delhi's garbage mounds used by NHAI

NHAI aims to use around 20 lakh tonnes of inert material from the garbage mountains at Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla. Nitin Gadkari, in his speech, said that the NHAI is working towards flattening the garbage mountains in the next 18 months.

So far, NHAI has used around 9 lakh tonnes of inert waste material in the National Highway development in Delhi.