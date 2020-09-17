Demand for donors soars amid debate over plasma therapy effectiveness

Sunny Khera has stopped answering unknown callers on his phone. He, along with a few friends, had started encouraging and arranging donors for Covid-19 patients soon after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi championed plasma therapy as a lifesaver some four months ago. By mid-August, they stopped looking for new donors as the daily case count had begun to dip.

But they resumed their search again late August as the numbers began to soar again. It also meant unending distress calls. “I have not been taking calls as people cry on the phone and I can’t help. I already ...