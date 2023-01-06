JUST IN
Business Standard

Demand for power remains hot as chill sets in, touches record summer highs

India's national average peak power demand crossed has crossed 200 Gw

Topics
winter | Delhi winter | electricity demands

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

winters, heaters
(Photo: iStock)

As temperatures dip across North India, including in the national capital, which saw its coldest night of the season on Wednesday (January 4-5), heaters, geysers and blowers are running full force. Thanks to a back-to-normal year-end holiday and party season after a gap of two years, the country’s winter electricity demand has shot up to the summer months’ record high of 200 gigawatt (Gw).

India's national average peak demand crossed the 200 Gw-mark in the last week of December 2022 and the record high streak continues into 2023. This was a sizable jump of 15 per cent from an average of 175 Gw of power demand in the penultimate week (December 19-25) of the last month of 2022.

Union minister for power R K Singh had said last year that 200 Gw is the new threshold for the country’s power demand as it bounces back from the impact of Covid.

The northern region recorded an average demand of 50 Gw between December 28, 2002 and January 3, 2023.

Within this region, which is experiencing a cold wave, the highest demand was from Uttar Pradesh at 18 Gw during the last week of 2022.

National capital Delhi, too, saw power demand hit its record high of 4.5 Gw on New Year’s Eve. Power distribution companies in Delhi are expecting demand to touch 5 Gw this winter. During summer months, Delhi’s power demand had peaked at a record 7 Gw.

Is there, then, a chance of supply falling short? That’s unlikely to happen.

Power supply is largely expected to remain surplus since the availability of coal is comfortable as compared to summer and monsoon months.

During peak demand months of summer, several states and power generators had complained about low coal stock, which could result in power cuts. However, as of now, power generation units have 11 days of coal stock (national average) compared to the less than seven days of stock they had during the summer months.

The coal ministry recently said that India’s total coal production increased by 10.81 per cent to 82.87 million tonne (MT) from 74.79 MT during the month of December 2022 as compared to 2021.

According to provisional data from the coal ministry, during December 2022, Coal India Ltd (CIL) registered a growth of 10.30 per cent, whereas the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others attained a growth of 19.12 per cent and 9.01 per cent, respectively.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 09:10 IST

`
