India's sugar output up 5.39%, produced 25.4 mn tonnes so far this season
Business Standard

Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat

Confirming the news of the bomb threat, IndiGo said that all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight was reportedly diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday.

Flight 6E 6191 took off from Delhi and was headed to Deogarh. On receiving a bomb threat the flight was diverted to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow


Confirming the news of the bomb threat, IndiGo said that all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.

IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe, the company said.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which operates as IndiGo, is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. It is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with nearly a 57 per cent domestic market share as of October 2022.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 16:33 IST

