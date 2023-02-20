Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat

A Deogarh-bound flight was reportedly diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday.

Flight 6E 6191 took off from Delhi and was headed to Deogarh. On receiving a bomb threat the flight was diverted to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/85gis2UUpV — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Confirming the news of the bomb threat, IndiGo said that all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.

IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe, the company said.

